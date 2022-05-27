Almondz Global Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 18.85 crore, down 6.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 18.85 crore in March 2022 down 6.54% from Rs. 20.17 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.77 crore in March 2022 down 72.26% from Rs. 6.38 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.43 crore in March 2022 down 84.86% from Rs. 2.84 crore in March 2021.

Almondz Global EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.68 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.51 in March 2021.

Almondz Global shares closed at 90.90 on May 26, 2022 (BSE) and has given -27.02% returns over the last 6 months and 153.91% over the last 12 months.