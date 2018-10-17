Alkem Labs Q2 PAT may dip 30.2% YoY to Rs. 220 cr: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities has come out with its second quarter (July-September’ 18) earnings estimates for the Pharmaceuticals sector. The brokerage house expects Alkem Labs to report net profit at Rs. 220 crore down 30.2% year-on-year (up 63.1% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 3.1 percent Y-o-Y (up 15.1 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1,920 crore, according to HDFC Securities.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 25.8 percent Y-o-Y (up 59.6 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 340 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.