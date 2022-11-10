English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Alkali Metals Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 20.56 crore, down 19% Y-o-Y

    November 10, 2022 / 02:40 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Alkali Metals are:

    Net Sales at Rs 20.56 crore in September 2022 down 19% from Rs. 25.39 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.49 crore in September 2022 down 84.79% from Rs. 3.19 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.52 crore in September 2022 down 46.04% from Rs. 4.67 crore in September 2021.

    Alkali Metals EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.48 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.20 in September 2021.

    Close

    Alkali Metals shares closed at 125.30 on November 09, 2022 (NSE) and has given 46.46% returns over the last 6 months and 34.30% over the last 12 months.

    Alkali Metals
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations20.5621.8125.39
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations20.5621.8125.39
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials10.7410.719.00
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.52-1.631.52
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.973.122.75
    Depreciation1.071.050.86
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses7.167.247.46
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.151.323.80
    Other Income0.300.380.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.451.693.81
    Interest0.490.490.62
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.961.213.19
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.961.213.19
    Tax0.48----
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.491.213.19
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.491.213.19
    Equity Share Capital10.1810.1810.18
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.481.103.20
    Diluted EPS0.481.103.20
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.481.103.20
    Diluted EPS0.481.103.20
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Alkali Metals #chemicals #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: Nov 10, 2022 02:33 pm