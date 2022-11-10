Alkali Metals Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 20.56 crore, down 19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 20.56 crore in September 2022 down 19% from Rs. 25.39 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.49 crore in September 2022 down 84.79% from Rs. 3.19 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.52 crore in September 2022 down 46.04% from Rs. 4.67 crore in September 2021.

Alkali Metals EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.48 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.20 in September 2021.

Alkali Metals shares closed at 125.30 on November 09, 2022 (NSE) and has given 46.46% returns over the last 6 months and 34.30% over the last 12 months.