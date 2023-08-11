Alankit Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 27.96 crore, up 23.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 27.96 crore in June 2023 up 23.45% from Rs. 22.65 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.19 crore in June 2023 up 22.71% from Rs. 2.60 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.42 crore in June 2023 up 10.88% from Rs. 5.79 crore in June 2022.

Alankit EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.14 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.18 in June 2022.

Alankit shares closed at 10.60 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 14.59% returns over the last 6 months and -8.62% over the last 12 months.