    Alankit Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 27.96 crore, up 23.45% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2023 / 05:59 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Alankit are:

    Net Sales at Rs 27.96 crore in June 2023 up 23.45% from Rs. 22.65 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.19 crore in June 2023 up 22.71% from Rs. 2.60 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.42 crore in June 2023 up 10.88% from Rs. 5.79 crore in June 2022.

    Alankit EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.14 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.18 in June 2022.

    Alankit shares closed at 10.60 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 14.59% returns over the last 6 months and -8.62% over the last 12 months.

    Alankit
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations27.9647.1622.65
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations27.9647.1622.65
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods3.362.133.84
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.470.31-0.44
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost8.0010.088.71
    Depreciation1.381.961.68
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses11.3123.884.85
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.388.804.01
    Other Income0.670.410.10
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.049.214.11
    Interest0.410.340.42
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.638.883.69
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax4.638.883.69
    Tax1.442.651.09
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.196.232.60
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.196.232.60
    Equity Share Capital22.4622.4614.30
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.140.380.18
    Diluted EPS0.140.380.18
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.140.380.18
    Diluted EPS0.140.380.18
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 11, 2023 05:44 pm

