    Aksh Optifibre Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 75.88 crore, down 11.99% Y-o-Y

    May 22, 2023 / 09:13 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Aksh Optifibre are:

    Net Sales at Rs 75.88 crore in March 2023 down 11.99% from Rs. 86.22 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.20 crore in March 2023 up 5.34% from Rs. 4.93 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.04 crore in March 2023 down 15.21% from Rs. 15.38 crore in March 2022.

    Aksh Optifibre EPS has increased to Rs. 0.32 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.30 in March 2022.

    Aksh Optifibre shares closed at 9.15 on May 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given -9.85% returns over the last 6 months and -10.73% over the last 12 months.

    Aksh Optifibre
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations75.8865.1186.22
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations75.8865.1186.22
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials33.0326.8643.80
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.634.473.32
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.592.27-0.37
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.015.425.46
    Depreciation3.853.783.70
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses24.7614.6519.00
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.197.6511.30
    Other Income1.011.490.39
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.199.1411.68
    Interest2.741.924.54
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax6.457.227.15
    Exceptional Items1.15--0.02
    P/L Before Tax7.617.227.17
    Tax2.412.422.24
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities5.204.804.93
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period5.204.804.93
    Equity Share Capital81.3581.3581.35
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.320.290.30
    Diluted EPS0.320.290.30
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.320.290.30
    Diluted EPS0.320.290.30
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: May 22, 2023 09:00 am