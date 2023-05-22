Aksh Optifibre Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 75.88 crore, down 11.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 75.88 crore in March 2023 down 11.99% from Rs. 86.22 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.20 crore in March 2023 up 5.34% from Rs. 4.93 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.04 crore in March 2023 down 15.21% from Rs. 15.38 crore in March 2022.

Aksh Optifibre EPS has increased to Rs. 0.32 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.30 in March 2022.

Aksh Optifibre shares closed at 9.15 on May 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given -9.85% returns over the last 6 months and -10.73% over the last 12 months.