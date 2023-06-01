AJEL Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.19 crore, up 101.26% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for AJEL are:Net Sales at Rs 1.19 crore in March 2023 up 101.26% from Rs. 0.59 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.31 crore in March 2023 up 622.26% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2023 up 57.14% from Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2022.
AJEL EPS has increased to Rs. 0.27 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.05 in March 2022.
|AJEL shares closed at 7.62 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given -10.25% returns over the last 6 months and -19.70% over the last 12 months.
|AJEL
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.19
|0.68
|0.59
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.19
|0.68
|0.59
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|-1.30
|0.68
|0.59
|Depreciation
|0.07
|--
|0.10
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.53
|0.11
|0.08
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.11
|-0.11
|-0.17
|Other Income
|0.00
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.10
|-0.11
|-0.17
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.10
|-0.11
|-0.17
|Exceptional Items
|0.40
|--
|0.11
|P/L Before Tax
|0.30
|-0.11
|-0.06
|Tax
|-0.02
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.31
|-0.11
|-0.06
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.31
|-0.11
|-0.06
|Equity Share Capital
|11.65
|11.65
|11.65
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.27
|-0.09
|-0.05
|Diluted EPS
|--
|-0.09
|-0.05
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.27
|-0.09
|-0.05
|Diluted EPS
|--
|-0.09
|-0.05
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited