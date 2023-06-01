English
    AJEL Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.19 crore, up 101.26% Y-o-Y

    June 01, 2023 / 10:40 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for AJEL are:Net Sales at Rs 1.19 crore in March 2023 up 101.26% from Rs. 0.59 crore in March 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.31 crore in March 2023 up 622.26% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2022.
    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2023 up 57.14% from Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2022.
    AJEL EPS has increased to Rs. 0.27 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.05 in March 2022.AJEL shares closed at 7.62 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given -10.25% returns over the last 6 months and -19.70% over the last 12 months.
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.190.680.59
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.190.680.59
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost-1.300.680.59
    Depreciation0.07--0.10
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.530.110.08
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.11-0.11-0.17
    Other Income0.00----
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.10-0.11-0.17
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.10-0.11-0.17
    Exceptional Items0.40--0.11
    P/L Before Tax0.30-0.11-0.06
    Tax-0.02----
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.31-0.11-0.06
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.31-0.11-0.06
    Equity Share Capital11.6511.6511.65
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.27-0.09-0.05
    Diluted EPS---0.09-0.05
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.27-0.09-0.05
    Diluted EPS---0.09-0.05
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jun 1, 2023 10:33 am