AJEL Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.19 crore, up 101.26% Y-o-Y

Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 1.19 0.68 0.59 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 1.19 0.68 0.59 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost -1.30 0.68 0.59 Depreciation 0.07 -- 0.10 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 2.53 0.11 0.08 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.11 -0.11 -0.17 Other Income 0.00 -- -- P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.10 -0.11 -0.17 Interest -- -- -- P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.10 -0.11 -0.17 Exceptional Items 0.40 -- 0.11 P/L Before Tax 0.30 -0.11 -0.06 Tax -0.02 -- -- P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.31 -0.11 -0.06 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.31 -0.11 -0.06 Equity Share Capital 11.65 11.65 11.65 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.27 -0.09 -0.05 Diluted EPS -- -0.09 -0.05 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.27 -0.09 -0.05 Diluted EPS -- -0.09 -0.05 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited