Ajbcjsbc lvnsdj Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 17.42 crore, down 5.66% Y-o-Y
January 23, 2023 / 09:30 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ajbcjsbc lvnsdjv are:
Net Sales at Rs 17.42 crore in December 2022 down 5.66% from Rs. 18.46 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.28 crore in December 2022 down 65.54% from Rs. 0.81 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.15 crore in December 2022 down 26.28% from Rs. 1.56 crore in December 2021.
Ajbcjsbc lvnsdj EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.25 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.73 in December 2021.
|Ajbcjsbc lvnsdjv
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|17.42
|15.82
|18.46
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|17.42
|15.82
|18.46
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|6.38
|8.03
|1.79
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|9.21
|5.08
|14.87
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.25
|0.69
|-0.75
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.16
|0.21
|0.37
|Depreciation
|0.26
|0.26
|0.17
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.77
|0.69
|0.63
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.88
|0.87
|1.39
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.01
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.89
|0.87
|1.39
|Interest
|0.53
|0.54
|0.54
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.36
|0.33
|0.85
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.36
|0.33
|0.85
|Tax
|0.08
|0.08
|0.03
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.28
|0.25
|0.81
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.28
|0.25
|0.81
|Equity Share Capital
|11.13
|11.13
|11.13
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.25
|0.23
|0.73
|Diluted EPS
|0.25
|0.23
|0.73
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.25
|0.23
|0.73
|Diluted EPS
|0.25
|0.23
|0.73
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited