Ajbcjsbc lvnsdj Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 17.42 crore, down 5.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17.42 crore in December 2022 down 5.66% from Rs. 18.46 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.28 crore in December 2022 down 65.54% from Rs. 0.81 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.15 crore in December 2022 down 26.28% from Rs. 1.56 crore in December 2021.

EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.25 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.73 in December 2021.