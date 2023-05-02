English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Agro Tech Foods Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 201.64 crore, down 5.13% Y-o-Y

    May 02, 2023 / 10:42 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Agro Tech Foods are:

    Net Sales at Rs 201.64 crore in March 2023 down 5.13% from Rs. 212.55 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.96 crore in March 2023 down 23.93% from Rs. 6.52 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.15 crore in March 2023 up 6.74% from Rs. 12.32 crore in March 2022.

    Agro Tech Foods EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.05 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.74 in March 2022.

    Agro Tech Foods shares closed at 800.10 on April 28, 2023 (NSE) and has given 3.61% returns over the last 6 months and -8.97% over the last 12 months.

    Agro Tech Foods
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations201.64224.47211.82
    Other Operating Income----0.73
    Total Income From Operations201.64224.47212.55
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials127.04150.62136.54
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.630.670.64
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.28-5.725.88
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost12.0813.1311.80
    Depreciation5.355.415.10
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses----6.24
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses49.1450.8139.25
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.689.557.10
    Other Income0.120.140.12
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.809.697.22
    Interest0.990.580.51
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax6.819.116.71
    Exceptional Items----2.01
    P/L Before Tax6.819.118.72
    Tax1.852.342.20
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.966.776.52
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.966.776.52
    Equity Share Capital24.3724.3724.37
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.052.822.74
    Diluted EPS2.052.812.72
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.052.822.74
    Diluted EPS2.052.812.72
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Agro Tech Foods #Earnings First-Cut #Edible Oils & Solvent Extraction #Results
    first published: May 2, 2023 10:33 am