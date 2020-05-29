Agro Tech Foods Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 204.67 crore, up 2.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 204.67 crore in March 2020 up 2.24% from Rs. 200.18 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.01 crore in March 2020 down 51.98% from Rs. 8.35 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.04 crore in March 2020 down 29.77% from Rs. 15.72 crore in March 2019.

Agro Tech Foods EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.70 in March 2020 from Rs. 3.57 in March 2019.

Agro Tech Foods shares closed at 513.60 on May 28, 2020 (NSE) and has given -12.05% returns over the last 6 months and -3.07% over the last 12 months.