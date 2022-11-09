English
    Ador Multi Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.35 crore, up 28.62% Y-o-Y

    November 09, 2022 / 11:35 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ador Multiproducts are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1.35 crore in September 2022 up 28.62% from Rs. 1.05 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.26 crore in September 2022 down 3.08% from Rs. 0.26 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.17 crore in September 2022 up 10.53% from Rs. 0.19 crore in September 2021.

    Ador Multi shares closed at 71.85 on November 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given 7.72% returns over the last 6 months and -31.54% over the last 12 months.

    Ador Multiproducts
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.351.451.05
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.351.451.05
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.991.140.86
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.000.01-0.04
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.250.300.31
    Depreciation0.080.080.07
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.290.250.25
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.26-0.34-0.40
    Other Income0.010.010.14
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.25-0.33-0.26
    Interest0.010.000.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.26-0.33-0.26
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.26-0.33-0.26
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.26-0.33-0.26
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.26-0.33-0.26
    Equity Share Capital4.674.674.67
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.57-0.71-0.53
    Diluted EPS-0.57-0.71-0.53
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.57-0.71-0.53
    Diluted EPS-0.57-0.71-0.53
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 9, 2022 11:30 am