    Acme Resources Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.47 crore, up 50.05% Y-o-Y

    February 24, 2023 / 12:37 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Acme Resources are:

    Net Sales at Rs 4.47 crore in December 2022 up 50.05% from Rs. 2.98 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.12 crore in December 2022 up 331.84% from Rs. 0.48 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.44 crore in December 2022 up 7100% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021.

    Acme Resources EPS has increased to Rs. 0.43 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.19 in December 2021.

    Acme Resources shares closed at 17.50 on February 23, 2023 (BSE) and has given -13.37% returns over the last 6 months and 4.48% over the last 12 months.

    Acme Resources
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations4.471.462.98
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations4.471.462.98
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods----1.91
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.89--0.89
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.030.070.07
    Depreciation0.000.000.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.11-0.060.09
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.441.450.01
    Other Income--0.010.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.441.460.01
    Interest0.020.060.07
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.421.40-0.06
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.421.40-0.06
    Tax0.300.580.42
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.120.82-0.48
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.120.82-0.48
    Minority Interest0.000.00--
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates1.120.82-0.48
    Equity Share Capital25.7425.7425.74
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.430.32-0.19
    Diluted EPS0.430.32-0.19
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.430.32-0.19
    Diluted EPS0.430.32-0.19
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Feb 24, 2023 12:33 pm