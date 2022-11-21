English
    Aaron Industrie Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 14.10 crore, up 45.16% Y-o-Y

    November 21, 2022 / 07:10 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Aaron Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 14.10 crore in September 2022 up 45.16% from Rs. 9.71 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.28 crore in September 2022 up 56.01% from Rs. 0.82 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.33 crore in September 2022 up 54.3% from Rs. 1.51 crore in September 2021.

    Aaron Industrie EPS has increased to Rs. 1.27 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.81 in September 2021.

    Aaron Industrie shares closed at 159.40 on November 18, 2022 (NSE) and has given 31.25% returns over the last 6 months and 47.39% over the last 12 months.

    Aaron Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations14.1012.019.71
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations14.1012.019.71
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials11.277.286.58
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.440.820.70
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.73-0.16-0.63
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.990.940.82
    Depreciation0.280.240.21
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.810.980.75
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.041.911.29
    Other Income0.020.020.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.051.931.30
    Interest0.270.230.16
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.781.701.14
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.781.701.14
    Tax0.490.470.32
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.281.230.82
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.281.230.82
    Equity Share Capital10.0410.0410.04
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.271.220.81
    Diluted EPS1.271.220.81
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.271.220.81
    Diluted EPS1.271.220.81
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 21, 2022 07:00 pm