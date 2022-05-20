English
Specials
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    A2Z Infra Eng Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 98.84 crore, down 28.8% Y-o-Y

    May 20, 2022 / 10:38 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for A2Z Infra Engineering are:

    Net Sales at Rs 98.84 crore in March 2022 down 28.8% from Rs. 138.82 crore in March 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 14.29 crore in March 2022 up 59.66% from Rs. 35.41 crore in March 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.58 crore in March 2022 up 75.89% from Rs. 14.85 crore in March 2021.

    A2Z Infra Eng shares closed at 12.85 on May 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given 144.76% returns over the last 6 months and 188.76% over the last 12 months.

    A2Z Infra Engineering
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'22Dec'21Mar'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations98.8480.69138.82
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations98.8480.69138.82
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials61.6736.91105.66
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks4.671.49-0.28
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost27.2730.3516.80
    Depreciation2.152.792.72
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses11.695.7441.96
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-8.613.41-28.04
    Other Income2.882.0010.48
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-5.735.42-17.57
    Interest3.896.3812.26
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-9.62-0.97-29.83
    Exceptional Items-3.304.66--
    P/L Before Tax-12.923.69-29.83
    Tax-1.001.800.41
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-11.921.90-30.24
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-11.921.90-30.24
    Minority Interest0.93-0.19-0.08
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-3.30-3.45-5.09
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-14.29-1.74-35.41
    Equity Share Capital176.12176.12176.12
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.82-0.10-2.01
    Diluted EPS-0.82-0.10-2.01
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.82-0.10-2.01
    Diluted EPS-0.82-0.10-2.01
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



    Tags: #A2Z Infra Eng #A2Z Infra Engineering #Earnings First-Cut #Power - Transmission & Equipment #Results
    first published: May 20, 2022 10:33 am
