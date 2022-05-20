A2Z Infra Eng Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 98.84 crore, down 28.8% Y-o-Y
May 20, 2022 / 10:38 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for A2Z Infra Engineering are:
Net Sales at Rs 98.84 crore in March 2022 down 28.8% from Rs. 138.82 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 14.29 crore in March 2022 up 59.66% from Rs. 35.41 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.58 crore in March 2022 up 75.89% from Rs. 14.85 crore in March 2021.
A2Z Infra Eng shares closed at 12.85 on May 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given 144.76% returns over the last 6 months and 188.76% over the last 12 months.
|A2Z Infra Engineering
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|98.84
|80.69
|138.82
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|98.84
|80.69
|138.82
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|61.67
|36.91
|105.66
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|4.67
|1.49
|-0.28
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|27.27
|30.35
|16.80
|Depreciation
|2.15
|2.79
|2.72
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|11.69
|5.74
|41.96
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-8.61
|3.41
|-28.04
|Other Income
|2.88
|2.00
|10.48
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.73
|5.42
|-17.57
|Interest
|3.89
|6.38
|12.26
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-9.62
|-0.97
|-29.83
|Exceptional Items
|-3.30
|4.66
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-12.92
|3.69
|-29.83
|Tax
|-1.00
|1.80
|0.41
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-11.92
|1.90
|-30.24
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-11.92
|1.90
|-30.24
|Minority Interest
|0.93
|-0.19
|-0.08
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-3.30
|-3.45
|-5.09
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-14.29
|-1.74
|-35.41
|Equity Share Capital
|176.12
|176.12
|176.12
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.82
|-0.10
|-2.01
|Diluted EPS
|-0.82
|-0.10
|-2.01
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.82
|-0.10
|-2.01
|Diluted EPS
|-0.82
|-0.10
|-2.01
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
