A2Z Infra Eng Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 98.84 crore, down 28.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 98.84 crore in March 2022 down 28.8% from Rs. 138.82 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 14.29 crore in March 2022 up 59.66% from Rs. 35.41 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.58 crore in March 2022 up 75.89% from Rs. 14.85 crore in March 2021.

A2Z Infra Eng shares closed at 12.85 on May 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given 144.76% returns over the last 6 months and 188.76% over the last 12 months.