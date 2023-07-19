5paisa Capita Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 84.55 crore, up 0.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 84.55 crore in June 2023 up 0.61% from Rs. 84.03 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.54 crore in June 2023 up 96.74% from Rs. 7.39 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.62 crore in June 2023 up 45.07% from Rs. 17.66 crore in June 2022.

5paisa Capita EPS has increased to Rs. 4.74 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.51 in June 2022.

5paisa Capita shares closed at 389.40 on July 18, 2023 (NSE) and has given 24.33% returns over the last 6 months and 36.92% over the last 12 months.