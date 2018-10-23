App
Last Updated : Oct 23, 2018 10:58 AM IST

3 Point Analysis | Q2 earnings: Steady show so far

It was a decent quarter for private banks. IT was mixed, while margin pressure due to soaring input prices was visible in the earnings of cement majors.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Early birds of the results season rarely throw nasty surprises, and the Q2FY19 earnings season is no exception.

Analysis of nearly 100 companies that have declared Q2 numbers suggest a healthy show. The results, dominated by heavyweight IT giants and high quality private sector banks, were broadly on expected lines. Aggregate sales shows year-on-year growth of 35.7 percent, while operating margin on a whole declined by 70 basis points YoY.

In terms of sectors, it was a decent quarter for private banks. IT was mixed, while margin pressure due to soaring input prices was visible in the earnings of cement majors.

Sakshi Batra does a Three Point Analysis on which companies are the highfliers and which have disappointed so far.
