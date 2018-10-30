3 Point analysis | ITC Q2: Broadening of growth levers

ITC’s quarterly result marks another quarter of a broad-based uptick. ITC’s topline Q2 results were broadly in line with expectations.

Net revenue grew by 7.3 percent YoY, mainly aided by volume growth in FMCG sector, stabilization in the cigarette segment, and better business dynamics in the paper and hospitality segments.

The EBITDA margin improved by 150 bps YoY on account of positive operating leverage and improved fundamentals for the non-cigarette businesses.

Sakshi Batra does a 3 point analysis to highlight what went right for ITC this quarter and what are the cues investors can take from the second quarter earnings.