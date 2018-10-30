App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Oct 30, 2018 11:10 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

3 Point analysis | ITC Q2: Broadening of growth levers

Tune in to find out what went right for ITC this quarter and the cues investors can take going forward.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

ITC’s quarterly result marks another quarter of a broad-based uptick. ITC’s topline Q2 results were broadly in line with expectations.

Net revenue grew by 7.3 percent YoY, mainly aided by volume growth in FMCG sector, stabilization in the cigarette segment, and better business dynamics in the paper and hospitality segments.

The EBITDA margin improved by 150 bps YoY on account of positive operating leverage and improved fundamentals for the non-cigarette businesses.

Sakshi Batra does a 3 point analysis to highlight what went right for ITC this quarter and what are the cues investors can take from the second quarter earnings.
First Published on Oct 30, 2018 10:45 am

tags #markets #quarterly earnings #stock market #video

most popular

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

OnePlus 6T India launch today: Where to watch livestream, specifications, offers, all you need to know

OnePlus 6T India launch today: Where to watch livestream, specifications, offers, all you need to know

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.