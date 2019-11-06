3-Point Analysis | Is Titan still a 'Buy' post disappointing Q2?

Titan reported subdued Q2 numbers mostly due to weak macroeconomic environment. Poor consumer sentiment also weighed in on the company’s earnings. Nonetheless, the blue chip stock continues to hold value.

Although its percentage of sales, were lower YoY, higher other income and low tax rates prevented bottom line margin dilution.

Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra does a 3-Point Analysis of Titan’s Q2 results and the outlook on the company.

10th