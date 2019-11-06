App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Nov 06, 2019 05:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

3-Point Analysis | Is Titan still a 'Buy' post disappointing Q2?

Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra does a 3-Point Analysis of Titan’s Q2 results and the outlook on the company.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Titan reported subdued Q2 numbers mostly due to weak macroeconomic environment. Poor consumer sentiment also weighed in on the company’s earnings. Nonetheless, the blue chip stock continues to hold value.

Although its percentage of sales, were lower YoY, higher other income and low tax rates prevented bottom line margin dilution.

Watch the video for more.

First Published on Nov 6, 2019 05:52 pm

tags #earnings #Results #Titan #video

