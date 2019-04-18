3-Point Analysis | China’s GDP grows 6.4%, beats estimate

China's GDP growth of 6.4 percent in Q1 CY19 is a shade better than consensus, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra does a 3-Point Analysis on what the data suggests.
China's latest macro data release brings a pleasant reprieve for global markets. While the country's GDP growth of 6.4 percent in Q1 CY19 is a shade better than consensus, economic data like retail sales and industrial production have fared better.
Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra does a 3-Point Analysis on what the data suggests about economic recovery.Watch the video for more.
First Published on Apr 18, 2019 12:38 pm