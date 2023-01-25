English
    20 Microns Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 154.71 crore, down 4.06% Y-o-Y

    January 25, 2023 / 11:10 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for 20 Microns are:

    Net Sales at Rs 154.71 crore in December 2022 down 4.06% from Rs. 161.25 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.38 crore in December 2022 down 36.57% from Rs. 11.64 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.78 crore in December 2022 down 23.46% from Rs. 23.23 crore in December 2021.

    20 Microns
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations154.71187.78161.25
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations154.71187.78161.25
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials82.4095.2178.27
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.250.281.10
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-3.18-0.143.08
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost14.5115.3911.46
    Depreciation3.333.343.11
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses43.7753.7045.65
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax13.6320.0118.59
    Other Income0.820.991.54
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax14.4520.9920.12
    Interest4.414.904.24
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax10.0416.1015.89
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax10.0416.1015.89
    Tax2.734.154.19
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities7.3111.9411.69
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period7.3111.9411.69
    Minority Interest0.00-0.08-0.06
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.070.02--
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates7.3811.8711.64
    Equity Share Capital17.6417.6417.64
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.093.364.94
    Diluted EPS2.093.364.94
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.093.364.94
    Diluted EPS2.093.364.94
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited