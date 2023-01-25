20 Microns Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 154.71 crore, down 4.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 154.71 crore in December 2022 down 4.06% from Rs. 161.25 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.38 crore in December 2022 down 36.57% from Rs. 11.64 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.78 crore in December 2022 down 23.46% from Rs. 23.23 crore in December 2021.

20 Microns EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.09 in December 2022 from Rs. 4.94 in December 2021.

