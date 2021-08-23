MARKET NEWS

E-filing portal now accessible hours before Infosys CEO Salil Parekh's Finance Ministry summons

The Ministry of Finance has summoned Infosys on August 23 as the new IT portal continues to see glitches even 2.5 months after the launch.

Swathi Moorthy
August 23, 2021 / 08:24 AM IST
Infosys

Infosys’ new e-filing portal is now accessible right before the crucial meeting with Finance Ministry summoned CEO Salil Parekh on August 23.

The portal, which went live on June 7, was not accessible on August 21 and 22 till late evening.

The tech major in a tweet said, "The emergency maintenance of the Income Tax India  portal has concluded and the portal is live. We regret any inconvenience caused to taxpayers."

The Ministry of Finance has summoned Infosys on August 23 as the new IT portal continues to see glitches even 2.5 months after the launch. The portal was not accessible from August 21.

In a tweet, the IT department said, “Ministry of Finance has summoned Salil Parekh, MD&CEO @Infosys on 23/08/2021 to explain to hon'ble FM as to why even after 2.5 months since launch of new e-filing portal, glitches in the portal have not been resolved. In fact, since 21/08/2021 the portal itself is not available.”

This is the second time the company will be meeting the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman over the glitches in the IT portal.

The new income tax portal went live on June 7 and ran into glitches the next day. It was flagged by the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who met the Infosys executives on June 22.

Infosys was awarded the contract in 2019 after the bidding process with an outlay of Rs 4,242 crore. The project aimed at developing the next-generation income tax filing system to reduce processing time for returns from 63 days to one day and also expedite refunds.

During the meeting with the FM, Infosys executives had shared that the firm has augmented the resources for execution of the project on the hardware as well as the application side and that some of the problems have already been identified and fixed.

Infosys is working to address all the issues related to the new income tax portal. Many performance related issues have been resolved and close to 10 lakh income tax returns have been filed so far, said company's COO UB Pravin Rao on July 14.
first published: Aug 22, 2021 09:10 pm

