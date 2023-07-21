English
    Dunzo’s fall from grace: From a first-mover in 2014 to struggle for survival in 2023

    It was a task-running service that initially operated on WhatsApp, and found quick loyalists in Bengaluru nine years ago. Now employees are telling the management, ‘give us one reason why we should work here?’ It’s a story of flawed cash management, valuation and transparency issues, and more.

    Tushar Goenka
    July 21, 2023 / 01:20 PM IST
    Dunzo, which is much smaller in size, has other verticals but they were subscale and not large enough to offset the burn from the grocery business, as was the case with Zomato or Swiggy.

    “Did we choose to not raise equity at a lower valuation? Is it fair to the employees that three months of salary is delayed just to maintain valuations?” a frustrated employee asked Mukund Jha, co-founder and CTO of quick-commerce player Dunzo, during a Zoom meeting with over 150 employees on July 19. Two days later, on July 21, Dunzo began its third round of layoffs this year informing employees over an email, which Moneycontrol has reviwed, that it was needed...

