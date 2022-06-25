English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Dubai's Emaar says it's aware of report CEO Amit Jain detained in India, 'issue now resolved'

    "The issue has now been resolved and we have no further comments at this time," the spokesperson said.

    Reuters
    June 25, 2022 / 06:56 PM IST
    A logo of Dubai's Emaar Properties

    A logo of Dubai's Emaar Properties

    Dubai's Emaar Properties is aware of a media report that its Group Chief Executive Amit Jain has been detained in India, a spokesperson for the company said on Saturday.

    "Emaar is aware of reports regarding the Group CEO Amit Jain, over an issue relating to the company's work in India. The issue has now been resolved and we have no further comments at this time," the spokesperson added.

    Indian news agency ANI reported Jain has been detained on arrival at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport on Friday and handed over to local police. The reason for his detention was unclear.

    Emaar, builder of the world's tallest tower, the Burj Khalifa, is Dubai’s largest listed developer. The Dubai government owns a minority stake in the developer through its sovereign wealth fund.

    Dubai's government media office and the UAE foreign ministry did not immediately respond to questions on the ANI report.
    Reuters
    Tags: #Amit Jain #Dubai #Emaar Group
    first published: Jun 25, 2022 06:56 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.