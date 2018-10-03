App
Last Updated : Oct 03, 2018 02:58 PM IST | Source: PTI

Dr Reddy's Laboratories recalls around 70,000 vials of Zoledronic acid injection from US

PTI
 
 
The US arm of drug firm Dr Reddy's Laboratories is recalling around 70,000 vials of Zoledronic acid injection manufactured by Gland Pharma from the US market, the latest report of the US health regulator has said.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories Inc is "recalling 59,468 vials of Zoledronic acid injection, 5mg/100 mL (0.05 mg/mL) 100ml vial," Enforcement Report of the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) said.

The company is also recalling 10,530 vials of Zoledronic acid injection, 5 mg/100 mL (0.05 mg/mL) one 100ml single-dose bottle, it added.

The vials are being recalled on account of "Out-of-specification result observed for related substance: unknown impurity," the report said.

The product was distributed to retailers, distributors, physician officers and medical facilities throughout the United States, it added.

The vials were manufactured by Gland Pharma for Dr Reddy's Laboratories, the Enforcement Report said.
First Published on Oct 3, 2018 02:54 pm

