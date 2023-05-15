English
    Doctors will have to enrol in national register; to get unique identification number

    Moneycontrol News
    May 15, 2023 / 08:03 AM IST
    Doctors

    Doctors will have to register with NMC and will be granted a unique identification number.

    A national medical register will cover all medical practitioners in the country, according to new regulations. The medical practitioner will be issued a unique identification and the register will contain data pertaining to their degree, university, specialty along with other key information.

    The register will be a common repository for key information for all medical practitioner in the country and will be hosted on the National Medical Commission's website, according to multiple reports.

    The licence generated as a result of registration with the Ethics and medical Registration Board of NMC will be valid for five years. After its expiry, the medical practitioner will have to approach the State Medical Council for its renewal, according to "Registration of Medical Practitioners and Licence to Practice Medicine Regulations, 2023".

    The regulations also mention that in case an application for grant of licence or renewal is rejected, the applicant can approach the Ethics and Medical Registration Board (EMRB) against the decision of the State medical Council, within 30 days of receipt of such decision.

