Last Updated : Oct 23, 2019 03:38 PM IST | Source: PTI

DLF gets Leed platinum green certification from USGBC for 'Mall of India'

DLF's shopping mall at Noida named 'Mall of India' is already operational. This 2 million sq ft retail project was developed with an investment of Rs 1,800 crore.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Realty major DLF on Wednesday said its shopping mall in Noida, Uttar Pradesh has received Leed Platinum certification from United States Green Building Council (USGBC).

"DLF Mall of India becomes the first mall in the world to be accredited with a 'LEED Platinum' certification from USGBC under Existing Building Operation and Maintenance category (EBOM)," the company claimed in a statement.

The green certification is awarded to buildings, homes and communities that are designed, constructed, maintained and operated for improved environmental and human health performance, it added.

"With this, and our LEED Platinum certified rental portfolio, DLF becomes the leader in sustainable practices with the largest portfolio of LEED Platinum certified buildings by USGBC In India," Sriram Khattar, MD (Rental Business), DLF said.

The LEED certification is a globally recognised symbol of sustainability achievement to create healthy, highly efficient and cost-saving green buildings, Pushpa Bector, ED, DLF Shopping Malls, said.

First Published on Oct 23, 2019 03:35 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Mall of India

