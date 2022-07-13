Divis Lab Q1 PAT seen up 27.3% YoY to Rs 709 cr: ICICI Direct

divis_55915000

ICICI Direct has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 22) earnings estimates for the Pharmaceuticals sector. The brokerage house expects Divis Lab to report net profit at Rs 709 crore up 27.3% year-on-year (down 20.7% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 18 percent Y-o-Y (down 8.1 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 2,314.5 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 16.7 percent Y-o-Y (down 10 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 994.1 crore.

