App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 21, 2018 01:59 PM IST | Source: PTI

Dilip Buildcon bags metro rail project worth Rs 247.06 crore in Madhya Pradesh

The project is for construction of design and construction of elevated viaduct between AIIMS and Subhash Nagar (excluding stations) including entry and exit to depot for Bhopal Metro Rail project, phase-l.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Highway developer Dilip Buildcon (DBL) today said it has bagged a Metro rail project worth Rs 247.06 crore in Madhya Pradesh. The company has been declared L-1 bidder for Bhopal Metro rail project, Phase -I, valued at Rs 247.06 crore by the Urban Administration and Development Department Madhya Pradesh, Metro Rail Co Ltd, Bhopal, Dilip Buildcon said in a BSE filing.

The project is for construction of design and construction of elevated viaduct between AIIMS and Subhash Nagar (excluding stations) including entry and exit to depot for Bhopal Metro Rail project, phase-l.

Shares of Dilip Buildcon were trading 0.33 percent higher at Rs 856.95 apiece on BSE.
First Published on Aug 21, 2018 01:55 pm

tags #Business #Dilip Buildcon

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.