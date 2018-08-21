Dilip Buildcon bags metro rail project worth Rs 247.06 crore in Madhya Pradesh

Highway developer Dilip Buildcon (DBL) today said it has bagged a Metro rail project worth Rs 247.06 crore in Madhya Pradesh. The company has been declared L-1 bidder for Bhopal Metro rail project, Phase -I, valued at Rs 247.06 crore by the Urban Administration and Development Department Madhya Pradesh, Metro Rail Co Ltd, Bhopal, Dilip Buildcon said in a BSE filing.

The project is for construction of design and construction of elevated viaduct between AIIMS and Subhash Nagar (excluding stations) including entry and exit to depot for Bhopal Metro Rail project, phase-l.

Shares of Dilip Buildcon were trading 0.33 percent higher at Rs 856.95 apiece on BSE.