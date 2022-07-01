English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Dhruva Space successfully tests its satellite deployer aboard ISRO's PSLV C53

    The successful testing of its satellite deployers clears the path for Dhruva Space for their satellite missions, Thybolt-1 and Thybolt-2, which would be aboard the PSLV C54, ISRO's upcoming commercial mission

    Aihik Sur
    July 01, 2022 / 08:45 AM IST
    (Second from left and extreme right) Dhruva Space co-founders Sanjay Nekkanti and Krishna Teja Penamakuru at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh on June 30

    (Second from left and extreme right) Dhruva Space co-founders Sanjay Nekkanti and Krishna Teja Penamakuru at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh on June 30

    Hyderabad-based space tech startup Dhruva Space successfully tested and space qualified its satellite orbital deployer (DSOD 1U) which was aboard Indian Space Research Organisation’s PSLV C53.

    The launch took place at 6.02 pm on June 30 from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) at Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh. PSLV-C53 is the second commercial mission of NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), a public sector undertaking of the Indian government and commercial arm of ISRO.

    Satellite orbital deployers are the mechanical casings in which CubeSats, nano satellites with the dimensions of 10 cm x 10 cm x 10 cm, sit when a launch takes place; and when an asset space qualifies it is understood that the asset has met the design and technical requirements to operate in space.

    The successful testing of its satellite deployers, clears the path for Dhruva Space for their satellite missions, Thybolt-1 and Thybolt-2 which would be onboard the PSLV C54 mission.

    To ensure a smooth launch and stable deployment, Dhruva Space developed indigenously-developed systems for its satellite orbital deployer which made it compatible with the PSLV C53.

    Close

    Related stories

    For the PSLV C53 mission, Dhruva Space utilised the PSLV Orbital Experimental Module (POEM) which allows in-orbit scientific experiments.

    While recognising the help the startup received from Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC), NewSpace India Limited (NSIL) and Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Center (In-Space) for the launch, Sanjay Nekkanti, CEO, Dhruva Space Private Limited, said, “We look forward to supporting our international clients with CubeSat Deployers, Integration and Launch Services.”

    Recently, Dhruva Space also became among the first to receive authorisation from recently-launched In-Space, the nodal agency under the Department of Space that permits, regulates space activities of private entities,  to receive authorisation for space activities.

     
    Aihik Sur covers tech policy, drones, space tech among other beats at Moneycontrol
    Tags: #Dhruva Space #Indian Space Research Organisation
    first published: Jul 1, 2022 08:37 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.