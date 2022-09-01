English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Live: Live: Bears Resurface But Will They Last?
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Development of Rs 143.6 crore civil enclave project at Kanpur Airport to be completed by this year: AAI

    Once commissioned, the new terminal building spread in 6,248 sq mt will be able to handle 300 passengers during peak hours with host facilities such as eight check-in counters, conveyor belts for the arriving passengers, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) said.

    PTI
    September 01, 2022 / 01:38 PM IST
    Airport

    Airport

    The development work of the civil enclave project at the Kanpur Airport, including a new terminal building, at an investment of Rs 143.6 crore is expected to be completed by this year, an official release said on Thursday.

    Once commissioned, the new terminal building spread in 6,248 sq mt will be able to handle 300 passengers during peak hours with host facilities such as eight check-in counters, conveyor belts for the arriving passengers, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) said.

    Besides, the apron is being designed to park as many as three A-321 types of aircraft, it said. The airport at Kanpur, which is the commercial capital of Uttar Pradesh and a hub for leather, textiles and defence production, among others, is at present directly connected to Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore and Gorakhpur, AAI said.

    "Considering the growth in passenger traffic, AAI has undertaken the development work of civil enclave at Kanpur Airport with enhanced passengers' facilities at a project cost of Rs 143.6 crore," it said.

    The development of the civil enclave at the Kanpur Airport with enhanced capacity and passenger amenities will improve the connectivity to this city, AAI said.
    PTI
    Tags: #AAI #Business #Companies #development #Kanpur Airport
    first published: Sep 1, 2022 01:40 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.