English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO

    business

    Delayed Real Estate Projects In India: Mumbai's Runwal Sanctuary & Raj Torres Phase-II

    India's Most Delayed Projects (Mumbai): There are around 100 buyers who booked their dream homes in the planned Runwal complex in Mumbai. However, possession has been delayed after the project got into legal trouble due to a dispute over the land on which the building was being constructed. Raj Torres Project in Ghodbunder Road, Thane, launched in 2014, was supposed to be completed by 31 March, 2020. Over 500 apartments were to be constructed under this project. In this video, we bring to the forefront the devastating journey of these homebuyers who are waiting to shift to their dream homes.

    LATEST VIDEOS

    Watch More →

    A collection of the most-viewed Moneycontrol videos.

    Watch and Follow our leading shows

    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.