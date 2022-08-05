business Delayed Real Estate Projects In India: Mumbai's Runwal Sanctuary & Raj Torres Phase-II India's Most Delayed Projects (Mumbai): There are around 100 buyers who booked their dream homes in the planned Runwal complex in Mumbai. However, possession has been delayed after the project got into legal trouble due to a dispute over the land on which the building was being constructed. Raj Torres Project in Ghodbunder Road, Thane, launched in 2014, was supposed to be completed by 31 March, 2020. Over 500 apartments were to be constructed under this project. In this video, we bring to the forefront the devastating journey of these homebuyers who are waiting to shift to their dream homes.