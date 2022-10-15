English
    Delay in getting justice major challenge faced by people of country: PM Modi

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the speciality of Indian society is that for thousands of years, while walking on the path of development it also carried out internal reforms. "Our society voluntarily got rid of obsolete laws, bad customs and traditions, as we know that if they become stereotypes they pose a hindrance to progress,” Modi said.

    October 15, 2022 / 12:12 PM IST
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that delay in getting justice is one of the major challenges faced by the people of the country.

    In his video message aired at the inaugural session of the two-day "All India Conference of Law Ministers and Law Secretaries” at Ekta Nagar in Kevadia near the 'Statue of Unity’, Modi also said that laws should be written in lucid manner and in regional languages so that the poorest of the poor can understand them.

    "Delay in getting justice is one of the major challenges being faced by the people of our country,” Modi said while also giving various suggestions to overcome the issue. He said the speciality of Indian society is that for thousands of years, while walking on the path of development it also carried out internal reforms. "Our society voluntarily got rid of obsolete laws, bad customs and traditions, as we know that if they become stereotypes they pose a hindrance to progress,” Modi said.
    #All India Conference of Law Ministers and Law Secretaries #Narendra Modi #PM Modi #Prime Minister Narendra Modi #Statue of Unity
    first published: Oct 15, 2022 12:12 pm
