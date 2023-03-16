Defence Ministry clears proposals to buy weapons worth Rs 70,000 crore, HAL bags almost 50% of orders

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (file image: @ANI/Twitter)

In the meeting of the defence acquisition council, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh approved proposals to procure Rs 70,000 crore worth of different weapon systems for the Indian defence forces. The deal includes the purchase of 60 UH Marine choppers from Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), worth Rs 32,000 crore.

This apart, 60 Made in India Utility Helicopters Marine & BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles for Indian Navy, 307 ATAGS howitzers for Indian Army, and 9 ALH Dhruv choppers for Indian Coast Guard will be bought in accordance with the approved proposals.

The month has been going favourably with HAL. Interestingly, on March 10, the ministry inked a Rs 667-crore contract with HAL for 6 Domier-228 aircraft for the Indian Air Force, causing the HAL stock to surge. Earlier this month, the Union Cabinet approved the purchase of 70 HTT-40 basic trainer aircraft from HAL for Rs 6,828.36 crore.

HAL chairman and managing director CB Ananthakrishnan recently revealed that it has an order book worth Rs 84,000 crore and an order pipeline worth another Rs 50,000 crore.

HAL stock closed Thursday's session 2.18% lower at Rs 2,722.75.