DCB Bank Q3 Net Profit may dip 41.2% YoY to Rs. 56.9 cr: Motilal Oswal

DCB Bank | From the 52-week high of Rs 204.55, this stock has fallen 40 percent to Rs 122.75 as of January 4, 2021. The company's 5-year average P/E multiple was 16.87x while the current PE was 11.65x

Motilal Oswal has come out with its third quarter (October-December’ 20) earnings estimates for the Banks and Insurance sector. The brokerage house expects DCB Bank to report net profit at Rs. 56.9 crore down 41.2% year-on-year (down 30.9% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Interest Income (NII) is expected to decrease by 4.4 percent Y-o-Y (down 7.5 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 308.8 crore, according to Motilal Oswal.

Pre Provision Profit (PPP) is likely to fall by 2% Y-o-Y (down 17.2 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 186.1 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.