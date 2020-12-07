PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
Upcoming Webinar :Register now for 'ULIP as an investment during economic recovery' powered by Bajaj Allianz
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

DCB Bank Cuts Benchmark One-Year MCLR By 0.18%

The benchmark one-year MCLR has been cut to 9.67 percent, the bank said in a release. It was 9.85 percent earlier.

PTI
Dec 7, 2020 / 04:21 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Private sector DCB Bank on Monday said it has reduced marginal cost of funds based lending rates (MCLRs) by up to 0.18 percent across various tenors.

The benchmark one-year MCLR has been cut to 9.67 percent, the bank said in a release. It was 9.85 percent earlier.

The one-year MCLR is the rate against which most of the consumer loans are priced.

The new rates will come to effect from December 8, 2020, DCB Bank said.

Among other tenor loans – ranging from overnight to six-month, the MCLRs are cut by 0.03 percent each to 8.22-9.52 percent.
PTI
TAGS: #Business #Companies #DCB Bank #MCLR
first published: Dec 7, 2020 04:21 pm

Must Listen

Corporate Buzz | IndiGo leads recovery in aviation; What explains dip in Maruti's November sales; the vaccine race gets closer

Corporate Buzz | IndiGo leads recovery in aviation; What explains dip in Maruti's November sales; the vaccine race gets closer

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.