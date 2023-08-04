Data protection bill: Industry bats for open rule making process after passage in Parliament

The DPDP Bill was tabled in the Parliament on August 3 by Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw

As the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Bill comes closer to becoming a law, the industry is lobbying the government to initiate an open rule making process. If the DPDP Bill in its current form provides a framework of the legislation, the rule-making process will shape its contours. For instance, the current bill says that the government will list a number of countries where data cannot be transferred. The rule making processes will define on what basis a country can...