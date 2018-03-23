App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Mar 23, 2018 02:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Daiichi arbitration case: Delhi High Court orders attachment of Singh brothers' declared assets

The court directed the Singh brothers to submit list of unencumbered personal assets and directed appointment of chartered accountant for valuation of those assets

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The Delhi High Court on Friday ordered attachment of all declared assets of Singh brothers in a case related to the enforcement of a foreign arbitration award of Rs 3,500 crore by Japanese drug maker Daiichi Sankyo, according to a CNBC-TV18 report.

The court once again directed the Malvinder Singh and Shivinder Singh referred as Singh brothers to submit list of unencumbered personal assets and directed appointment of chartered accountant for valuation of assets.

The court will resume hearing in the case on May 14.

The court last month in its interim order attached all assets of RHC Holdings and Oscar Investments - the holding companies of Singh brothers that own their assets.

related news

The court also restrained these companies from operating bank accounts, however, it has allowed RHC and Oscar Invests to operate bank accounts for salary and statutory dues.

The court then said each day's delay costs Singh brothers Rs 50 lakh in interest payments.

In April 2016, an arbitration tribunal in Singapore had ruled in favour of Daiichi, directing the Singh brothers to pay around Rs 2,563 crore in damages, plus interest of 4.44 percent per year from November 7, 2008 till the date of the award.

The tribunal found the brothers guilty of making false claims in a self-assessment report and of fraudulently misrepresenting and concealing the “genesis, nature and severity of the US regulatory investigations” of Ranbaxy when Daiichi bought their 34.82 percent stake for USD 2.4 billion in 2008.

tags #Business #Companies #Daiichi Sankyo #Ranbaxy case

most popular

Weakness in market may continue but top 10 stocks can give up to 50% return

Weakness in market may continue but top 10 stocks can give up to 50% return

Freaky Friday! Nifty breaches 10K on downside; 5 factors weighing on markets today

Freaky Friday! Nifty breaches 10K on downside; 5 factors weighing on markets today

Top 5 smallcap stocks which gave multibagger return in last 3 financial years

Top 5 smallcap stocks which gave multibagger return in last 3 financial years

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC