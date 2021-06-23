Dabur India to remove paper cartons from toothpaste packaging: Report

Mohit Malhotra CEO, Dabur India (Image: Forbes India)

FMCG major Dabur India is going to remove the paper cartons from the packaging of its toothpastes, amid a call by consumers to make products more sustainable, The Economic Times has reported.

The company will remove the cartons from the packaging of its flagship Dabur Red Paste, and the pilot is being launched at key modern trade outlets in a joint initiative with Reliance Retail, the report said.

The measure is expected to save 150 tonnes of paper annually, the report added.

"This pilot initiative has been rolled out in response to this consumer feedback," said Rajeev John, Vice President Marketing - Personal Care at Dabur, as quoted by the publication.

Dabur will also launch a carton-free low unit price (LUP) pack for rural India.

Many consumer brands have been working to make the packaging of their products more environment-friendly.

In 2019, Unilever said it will remove the single-use plastic on its Dove soap bars.

The company also said Dove will move to 100 percent recycled plastic bottles where technically feasible in North America and Europe.

MoneyControl is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.