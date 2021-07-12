Dabur India Q1 PAT seen up 21.1% YoY to Rs 413.3 cr: ICICI Direct

Dabur

ICICI Direct has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 21) earnings estimates for the FMCG sector. The brokerage house expects Dabur India to report net profit at Rs 413.3 crore up 21.1% year-on-year (down 14.4% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 25.8 percent Y-o-Y (down 1 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 2,491.2 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 19 percent Y-o-Y (down 12.9 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 495.8 crore.

