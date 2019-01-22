App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jan 22, 2019 09:04 PM IST | Source: PTI

Cyient to acquire remaining 26% stake in EDSM subsidiary

Mysuru-headquartered Cyient DLM, formerly Rangsons Electronics, is an electronics system design and manufacturing (EDSM) services company.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Cyient on Tuesday said it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire remaining 26 percent stake in one of its subsidiaries, Cyient DLM, to take the overall holding to 100 percent.

Mysuru-headquartered Cyient DLM, formerly Rangsons Electronics, is an electronics system design and manufacturing (EDSM) services company.

"Cyient Limited acquired 74 percent equity stake in Rangsons Electonics Pvt Ltd in February 2015...By acquiring the balance 26 percent stake, Cyient Limited and its nominees will get 100 percent ownership in Cyient DLM," Cyient said in a regulatory filing.

The deal involves a equity payout of Rs 42.50 crore for 26 percent stake acquisition "in line with the terms of the Share Purchase Agreement entered into between Cyient Ltd and the sellers in January 2015", it added.
First Published on Jan 22, 2019 08:45 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Cyient #EDSM subsidiary

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.