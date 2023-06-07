Cybersecurity start-up CloudSEK hit by DDoS attack

CloudSEK leverages Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning to combat cyber threats.

Cybersecurity start-up CloudSEK has been plagued, since June 3, by a slew of distributed denial of service (DDOS) attacks, a type of cyber attack where threat actors flood the website and crash its servers so that users cannot access it.

Rahul Sasi, CloudSEK's CEO and founder attributes the timing of the recent cyber attack to a June 2 research they published on SpinOk, a malware which allegedly compromised 101 apps on Google Play Store.

On June 6, when Moneycontrol tried to access the CloudSEK website, it returned an error due to the DDoS attack. However, on June 7, their website is up and running again.

The publication has reached out to the start-up with queries on how they are dealing with the cyber attack and the article will be updated when a response is received.

"CloudSEK has been dealing with a massive DDoS attack for the past few days. This extensive assault may be attributed to our recent discovery of a highly alarming supply chain attack targeting millions of Android users," Sasi said.

In their June 2 research, CloudSEK researchers found 101 compromised apps with SpinOK Android malware distributed as an advertisement software development kit (SDK.

"More worryingly, 43 of these apps are still active on the Play Store, some with 5+ million downloads. In total, we estimate 30 million users to be affected by this additional set of apps," the start-up said in their research paper.

"The Android.Spy.SpinOk virus detects hidden spyware in marketing modules and the apps they're embedded in. It collects files from Android devices and transfers them to attackers, and can also manipulate clipboard contents," it added.

Founded by Sasi in 2015, the start-up raised $7 million in Series A funding led by MassMutual Ventures in 2021.

Last year, CloudSEK faced another cyber attack, where an employee's Jira password was compromised to get access to the company's confluence pages.

The company disclosed that the leaked Jira credentials gave the threat actor access to training and internal documents, VPN and Endpoint IP address which are accessible with VPN configuration.

"CloudSEK doesn’t store critical information about their customers. CloudSEK is a SaaS company whose products leverage public data to provide external threat intelligence in the form of initial access vectors and TTPs. No data from this breach can be used to launch supply chain attacks on customers," the company had clarified.