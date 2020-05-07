App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : May 07, 2020 11:03 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Currency market shut today on account of Buddha Purnima

the volatility in spot may continue and 75.30-75.50 will act as a strong support and we may see a bounce towards 76.50 level, says Rahul Gupta, Head of Research- Currency, Emkay Global Financial Services.

Rakesh Patil

Indian currency market to remain shut today on account of Buddha Purnima.

On May 6, the rupee ended 13 paise lower at 75.76 per dollar, amid volatile trade seen in the domestic equity market.

"May is usually a weak month for rupee. This week's market remained range bound in between 75.50-75.80 range. The risk tone has been tepid and will remain like that on renewed US-China spat," said Rahul Gupta, Head of Research- Currency, Emkay Global Financial Services.

Close

"The trade war can reignite going ahead and prop up the safe haven dollar demand. Also, coronavirus cases are increasing, stocking fears of second wave of infection."

related news

"Locally, there are concerns over macros, due to the extension in lockdown, India's GDP is expected to fall near 1%. While the market is eagerly waiting for more stimulus measures from the government. So, the volatility in spot may continue and 75.30-75.50 will act as strong support and we may see a bounce towards 76.50 level," he added.

Also Read - Rupee likely to trade in 75-77 range against US dollar in till May-end

Oil prices rose on Thursday after U.S. inventories swelled less than expected, but market watchers predicted further gains could be capped by the ongoing glut in crude supplies as the coronavirus pandemic crushes fuel demand.

"The resurfacing of trade tensions between the US and China has again led the rupee to traverse on the declining path. Origin of coronavirus which has inflicted severe global economic damage is the point of contention between the two, and President Trump has threatened fresh tariffs to penalise China," said Sugandha Sachdeva VP-Metals, Energy & Currency Research, Religare Broking.

"Sentiments have also taken a beating amid weak PMI manufacturing numbers, underscoring the impact of coronavirus on the economy, where the overall trend in rupee looks skewed on the downside."

"The IIP numbers ahead are expected to be weak and are going to further worsen the rupee-dollar equation. However, reopening of various economies in a phased manner has boosted risk appetite to some extent and is underpinning the rupee, where 77 mark is guarding it from further depreciation," she added.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on May 7, 2020 08:32 am

tags #Rupee

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus pandemic | ICMR approves 21 institutions to conduct clinical trials of plasma therapy

Coronavirus pandemic | ICMR approves 21 institutions to conduct clinical trials of plasma therapy

Coronavirus pandemic | Repatriation of Indian nationals from US to start from Saturday

Coronavirus pandemic | Repatriation of Indian nationals from US to start from Saturday

Coronavirus impact | Kiranas digitise to adapt in post-COVID-19 world

Coronavirus impact | Kiranas digitise to adapt in post-COVID-19 world

most popular

Gilead in talks to expand global supply of COVID-19 drug remdesivir

Gilead in talks to expand global supply of COVID-19 drug remdesivir

Coronavirus crisis | Hiring plummets 62% in April 2020, says Naukri monthly data

Coronavirus crisis | Hiring plummets 62% in April 2020, says Naukri monthly data

Are hospitals overcharging for COVID treatment? Insurers to analyse claims data

Are hospitals overcharging for COVID treatment? Insurers to analyse claims data

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.