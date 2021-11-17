business What is Bitcoin’s Lightning Network? Bitcoin, one of the hottest cryptocurrencies, is known as the grandfather of cryptocurrencies. Due to its high fees & slow transaction speed it is still not accepted as payment. The Bitcoin network handles 7 transactions/second as compared to your Visa credit card which handles 65000 transactions/second. Will Bitcoin’s Lightning Network solve the problem? What is Lightning Network and how does it work? Learn more in this video #bitcoin #cryptocurrency #lightningnetwork