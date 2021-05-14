WazirX lists this popular Dogecoin knockoff as meme coin frenzy catches on

"We were receiving a lot of requests from our community to bring SHIB on WazirX, and hence, we decided to list it," CEO Nischal Shetty told CoinDesk.

However, according to its official blog, the Mumbai-based exchange does not accept direct SHIB deposits or facilitate SHIB withdrawals.

The rise in popularity of Dogecoin has led to the creation of a bunch of "meme coins: which have managed to rake in billions worth of investment in a matter of months