English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCryptocurrency

    Warner Bros releases ‘Lord of the Rings’ NFTs; check details

    The NFTs are created by Eluvio, a Web3 company, which is compatible with the cryptocurrency Ethereum.

    Moneycontrol News
    October 20, 2022 / 08:18 PM IST
    The Warner Bros Web3 movie experience premiere drops on October 21, 09 AM, PT or 12 PM, ET.

    The Warner Bros Web3 movie experience premiere drops on October 21, 09 AM, PT or 12 PM, ET.

    NFT enthusiasts, alert! Warner Bros has announced that it is releasing digital movie non-fungible tokens (NFTs) of the iconic 2021 film "Lord of the Rings: Fellowship of the Ring" on its website.

    The NFTs will effectively function as an all-in-one digital experience and each includes a 4K copy of the film, hours of bonus behind-the-scenes footage, lots of behind-the-scenes stills, and exclusive AR collectable assets inspired by the film, the company stated.

    The NFTs are created by Eluvio, a Web3 company, which is compatible with the cryptocurrency Ethereum.

    On its website, Warner Bros says that the multimedia movie experience NFT comes with two options: Premiere Mystery Edition and Premiere Epic Edition.

    The Premiere Mystery Edition includes "a surprise interactive location-based navigation menu from one of three film locations (The Shire, Rivendell, Mines of Mona)," while the Epic Mystery includes "all three location-based navigation menus plus bonus image galleries not included in the Mystery Edition."

    Close

    Related stories

    NFTs are unique blockchain tokens that signify ownership. In this case, a single “Lord of the Rings” NFT gives the holder a license to view the film footage in the same way that buying a BluRay DVD might.

    Meanwhile, cryptocurrency prices were trading in red with Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) falling, along with other altcoins such as Solana, Binance and Cardano, on October 20 morning.

    The crypto market cap fell about 1.23 percent to $916.06 billion but its trading volume was down by 17.24 per cent to $44.96 billion, according to data from Coinmarketcap.com at 8.30 am today.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Lord of the rings NFTs #Warner Bros
    first published: Oct 20, 2022 08:18 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.