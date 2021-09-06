MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:: Join us for an exclusive webinar where experts will decode growing interest in ETFs on Sept 7@ 11am. Register now
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCryptocurrency

Twitter to enable receiving tips in Bitcoin

Twitter rolled out the tip jar feature in May through a number of payment gateways like Bandcamp, Patreon, PayPal, Venmo and Cash App

Moneycontrol News
September 06, 2021 / 12:43 PM IST
To send someone money, simply go to the person’s profile, click on the tip jar icon, select from the available modes of payment and complete your payment.

To send someone money, simply go to the person’s profile, click on the tip jar icon, select from the available modes of payment and complete your payment.

Twitter is working to add Bitcoin transactions for its ‘Tip Jar’ which enables content creators to monetize their content.

Twitter’s product lead Kayvon Beykpour confirmed the development after a user called Alessandro Paluzzi posted a screenshot showing how the users will be allowed to receive tips through Bitcoin. While Beykpour didn’t elaborate on the subject, Paluzzi’s screenshot signals that Twitter is considering The Lightning Network, a payment transfer technology for tips in Bitcoin.

The microblogging platforms rolled out the tip jar feature in May through a number of payment gateways like Bandcamp, Patreon, PayPal, Venmo, and Cash App. It has also added an Indian payment gateway Razorpay for the same.

To send someone money, simply go to the person’s profile, click on the tip jar icon, select from the available modes of payment and complete your payment. Twitter has also made it clear that the company takes no cut from the amount you send or receive.

While Tip Jar appears as an icon on iOS and Android, the feature is also accessible within Spaces on Android only.

Close

Related stories

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey has time and again displayed his enthusiasm for cryptocurrencies. He had hailed Bitcoin saying it changes everything for the better while retweeting CFO of Square Amrita Ahuja's post reiterating the company's Bitcoin strategy.

Dorsey in February had put out the word that he and rap mogul Jay-Z were creating a fund devoted to making bitcoin digital money "the internet's currency." Dorsey, who is also the founder and chief of financial services and mobile payments firm Square, said in a tweet that he and Jay-Z are giving 500 bitcoin to fund an independent endowment called "Btrust."

Bitcoin on Monday jumped over $51,000 taking the market capitalization over $975 billion.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #bitcoin #cryptocurrency #Jack Dorsey #Twitter
first published: Sep 6, 2021 12:43 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | The NFO wave: How should mutual fund investors approach the frequent launch of new funds?

Simply Save | The NFO wave: How should mutual fund investors approach the frequent launch of new funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.