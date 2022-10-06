English
    Top Cryptocurrency Prices Today October 6: Bitcoin, Ethereum trade lower; XRP biggest gainer

    The price of bitcoin traded over Rs 16 lakh, with a dominance of 40.13 percent, which is a decrease of 0.03 percent over the day, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Moneycontrol News
    October 06, 2022 / 09:36 AM IST

    Major cryptocurrencies were trading mixed early on October 6 as the global crypto market-cap rose 0.91 percent to $973.04 billion, over the last day. On the other hand, the total crypto market volume declined 0.89 percent over the last 24 hours to $60.15 billion.

    The total volume in DeFi stood at $3.41 billion, which is 5.66 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins was $55.75 billion, which is 92.69 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

    Bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, traded over Rs 16 lakh with a dominance of 40.13 percent, which is a decrease of 0.03 percent over the day, according to CoinMarketCap.

    As of 9:25 am on October 6, these are the prices of the largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):
    NAMEPRICE (INR)24H %
    Bitcoin16,89,372-0.5%
    Ethereum1,13,200.3-1.39%
    Tether84.850.02%
    Cardano37.09-0.04%
    Binance Coin24,362.07-0.15%
    XRP41.124.06%
    Polkadot559.99-0.19%
    Dogecoin5.401.93%
    Tags: #Bitcoin Price Today #Bitcoin prices #crypto prices #Cryptocurrency prices #Ethereum
    first published: Oct 6, 2022 09:36 am
