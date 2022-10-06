Top Cryptocurrency Prices Today October 6: Bitcoin, Ethereum trade lower; XRP biggest gainer

Major cryptocurrencies were trading mixed early on October 6 as the global crypto market-cap rose 0.91 percent to $973.04 billion, over the last day. On the other hand, the total crypto market volume declined 0.89 percent over the last 24 hours to $60.15 billion.

The total volume in DeFi stood at $3.41 billion, which is 5.66 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins was $55.75 billion, which is 92.69 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

Bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, traded over Rs 16 lakh with a dominance of 40.13 percent, which is a decrease of 0.03 percent over the day, according to CoinMarketCap.

NAME PRICE (INR) 24H % Bitcoin 16,89,372 -0.5% Ethereum 1,13,200.3 -1.39% Tether 84.85 0.02% Cardano 37.09 -0.04% Binance Coin 24,362.07 -0.15% XRP 41.12 4.06% Polkadot 559.99 -0.19% Dogecoin 5.40 1.93%