Top Cryptocurrency Prices Today October 6: Bitcoin, Ethereum trade lower; XRP biggest gainer

Major cryptocurrencies were trading mixed early on October 6 as the global crypto market-cap rose 0.91 percent to $973.04 billion, over the last day. On the other hand, the total crypto market volume declined 0.89 percent over the last 24 hours to $60.15 billion.
The total volume in DeFi stood at $3.41 billion, which is 5.66 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins was $55.75 billion, which is 92.69 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.
Bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, traded over Rs 16 lakh with a dominance of 40.13 percent, which is a decrease of 0.03 percent over the day, according to CoinMarketCap.As of 9:25 am on October 6, these are the prices of the largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):
|NAME
|PRICE (INR)
|24H %
|Bitcoin
|16,89,372
|-0.5%
|Ethereum
|1,13,200.3
|-1.39%
|Tether
|84.85
|0.02%
|Cardano
|37.09
|-0.04%
|Binance Coin
|24,362.07
|-0.15%
|XRP
|41.12
|4.06%
|Polkadot
|559.99
|-0.19%
|Dogecoin
|5.40
|1.93%