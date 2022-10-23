Top Cryptocurrency Prices Today October 23: Bitcoin in green, Ether up 2%; Polkadot biggest gainer

Representative image

Major cryptocurrencies were trading in the green early on October 23 as the global crypto market cap increased 0.28 per cent to $921.68 billion, over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $32.95 billion, which makes a 39.02 per cent decrease.

The total volume in DeFi is currently $2.63 billion, which is 7.97 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins is now $29.66 billion, which is 90.00 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

The price of bitcoin hovered around Rs 16 lakh, with a dominance of currently 39.94 per cent, which is a decrease of 0.05 per cent over the day, according to Coinmarketcap.

In other news, Diwali is around the corner and people are scrambling to find the perfect gift for their loved ones. While gifting gold has been an age-old tradition in India and a good investment option as well, the young and restless are blazing a new path by gifting cryptocurrencies this Diwali. Read more here.

NAME PRICE (INR) 24H % Bitcoin 16,40,000 0.51% Ether 1,12,700.1 2.21% Tether 86.33 -0.12 Cardano 30.1500 -1.12% Binance Coin 23,095.00 1.4% XRP 39.2419 0.62% Polkadot 528.49 2.6% Dogecoin 5.0999 0.58%