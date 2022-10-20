Top Cryptocurrency Prices Today October 20: Bitcoin, Ether trade lower; Cardano top laggard

Major cryptocurrencies were trading in the red early on October 20 as the global crypto market cap declined by 1.22 per cent to $915.97 billion over the last day. On the other hand, the total crypto market volume surged 231.89 per cent to $179.23 million over the last 24 hours.
The total volume in DeFi stood at $3.33 billion - 1.86 percent of the total crypto market volume. The volume of all stable coins was at $41.92 billion, which is 23.39 percent of the total crypto market volume.
The price of bitcoin hovered around Rs 16 lakh, with a dominance of currently 39.94 percent - an increase of 0.02 per cent over the day, according to Coinmarketcap.As of 8:00 am on October 20, these are the prices of the largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):
|NAME
|PRICE (INR)
|24H %
|Bitcoin
|16,28,299
|-0.97%
|Ether
|1,09,500
|-0.92%
|Tether
|85.88
|-0.1%
|Cardano
|31.78
|-3.05%
|Binance Coin
|23,005
|0.01%
|XRP
|39.0011
|-1.11%
|Polkadot
|521.10
|-1.11%
|Dogecoin
|5.0600
|-0.58%