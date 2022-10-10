English
    World Mental Health Day: Tips to deal with anxiety
    Top Cryptocurrency Prices Today October 10: Bitcoin, Ether in green; Polkadot biggest gainer

    Moneycontrol News
    October 10, 2022 / 07:39 AM IST
    Representative image

    Major cryptocurrencies were trading in the green early on October 10 as the global crypto market cap rose 0.90 percent to $947.07 billion over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $32.97 billion, which makes a 1.18 percent increase.

    The total volume in DeFi is currently $2.16 billion, which is 6.55 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins is now $30.08 billion, which is 91.22 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

    The price of bitcoin hovered around Rs 16 lakh, with a dominance of currently 39.48 percent, which is a decrease of 0.16 percent over the day, according to Coinmarketcap.

    In other news, the latest in a spate of C-suite departures in the sector comes from nonfungible token marketplace OpenSea, where Brian Roberts has exited from the role of chief financial officer after less than a year in the job.

    Roberts, who joined the NFT platform in December after seven years at ride-sharing firm Lyft Inc., said in a LinkedIn post he’ll be an adviser to OpenSea. Read more here.

    As of 7:22 am on October 10, these are the prices of the largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):
    NAMEPRICE (INR)24H %
    Bitcoin16,59,9930.78%
    Ethereum1,13,300.01.16%
    Tether85.750.69%
    Cardano36.46700.11%
    Binance Coin23,400.09-0.84%
    XRP45.00003.44%
    Polkadot558.964.28%
    Dogecoin5.1500-0.53%
    Moneycontrol News
