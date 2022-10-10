Top Cryptocurrency Prices Today October 10: Bitcoin, Ether in green; Polkadot biggest gainer

Representative image

Major cryptocurrencies were trading in the green early on October 10 as the global crypto market cap rose 0.90 percent to $947.07 billion over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $32.97 billion, which makes a 1.18 percent increase.

The total volume in DeFi is currently $2.16 billion, which is 6.55 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins is now $30.08 billion, which is 91.22 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

The price of bitcoin hovered around Rs 16 lakh, with a dominance of currently 39.48 percent, which is a decrease of 0.16 percent over the day, according to Coinmarketcap.

Also Read | Will Bitcoin be threatened by the development of quantum computing?

In other news, the latest in a spate of C-suite departures in the sector comes from nonfungible token marketplace OpenSea, where Brian Roberts has exited from the role of chief financial officer after less than a year in the job.

Roberts, who joined the NFT platform in December after seven years at ride-sharing firm Lyft Inc., said in a LinkedIn post he’ll be an adviser to OpenSea. Read more here.

NAME PRICE (INR) 24H % Bitcoin 16,59,993 0.78% Ethereum 1,13,300.0 1.16% Tether 85.75 0.69% Cardano 36.4670 0.11% Binance Coin 23,400.09 -0.84% XRP 45.0000 3.44% Polkadot 558.96 4.28% Dogecoin 5.1500 -0.53%