    Top Cryptocurrency Prices Today November 4: Bitcoin flat as Ether trades lower, Dogecoin biggest drag

    Bitcoin hovered around Rs 17 lakh, with a dominance of 38.68 per cent, down 0.05 per cent over the last day, according to Coinmarketcap.

    Moneycontrol News
    November 04, 2022 / 09:25 AM IST
    Major cryptocurrencies traded mixed early on November 4 as the global crypto market gained 0.17 percent to $1.01 trillion over the last day. On the other hand, the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours plunged 22.54 percent to $79.53 billion.

    The total volume in DeFi stood at $5.67 billion, which is 7.12 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stablecoins was $72.62 billion, which is 91.32 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

    As of 8:50 am on November 4, these are the prices of the largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):
    NAMEPRICE (INR)24H %
    Bitcoin17,49,9450%
    Ethereum1,33,750-0.92%
    Tether86.89-0.17%
    Cardano34.982.91%
    Binance Coin28,304.333.1%
    XRP39.100.23%
    Polkadot5631.25%
    Dogecoin10.09-12.55%
    Moneycontrol News
