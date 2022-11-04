Top Cryptocurrency Prices Today November 4: Bitcoin flat as Ether trades lower, Dogecoin biggest drag

Major cryptocurrencies traded mixed early on November 4 as the global crypto market gained 0.17 percent to $1.01 trillion over the last day. On the other hand, the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours plunged 22.54 percent to $79.53 billion.
The total volume in DeFi stood at $5.67 billion, which is 7.12 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stablecoins was $72.62 billion, which is 91.32 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.
Bitcoin hovered around Rs 17 lakh, with a dominance of 38.68 per cent, down 0.05 percent over the last day, according to Coinmarketcap.As of 8:50 am on November 4, these are the prices of the largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):
|NAME
|PRICE (INR)
|24H %
|Bitcoin
|17,49,945
|0%
|Ethereum
|1,33,750
|-0.92%
|Tether
|86.89
|-0.17%
|Cardano
|34.98
|2.91%
|Binance Coin
|28,304.33
|3.1%
|XRP
|39.10
|0.23%
|Polkadot
|563
|1.25%
|Dogecoin
|10.09
|-12.55%